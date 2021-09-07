Wrekin College launches new academic year with its best foot forward

It was a super Sunday for families at a Shropshire school as they celebrated the opening of a new dance studio and headed to the top of the county’s famous Wrekin landmark.

Pictured at the official opening of the dance studio are Wrekin College Headteacher Tim Firth, David Winterton of Wrekin College, and Kellymainwaring of Packwood Haugh School

Staff, pupils, and parents have stepped out and up as Wrekin College launched the new academic year with its best foot forward in more ways than one.

The entire school community, which is now bigger than it’s ever been with just short of 550 pupils, gathered for a chapel service which was followed by the official opening of the new state-of-the-art dance studio.

The latest addition to facilities boasts a professionally laid sprung dance floor, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and a ballet barre.

Everyone enjoyed a Sunday lunch at school and then ascended the Wrekin together with each year group celebrating with a picture at the top.

“It was a wonderful way to start the new academic year in style returning to popular traditions at Wrekin and to take the wraps off even more opportunities for pupils to forge ahead with a positive outlook for the future,” said headteacher Mr. Tim Firth.

“It was energizing to see our community come together on a day packed with events and activities all about what this school does best.

“I felt immensely proud to see the dance studio open knowing that will offer even more opportunities to our youngsters to be the best they can be or even just to try something new.

“Then to see and join in with hundreds of Wrekinians as they took on the trek to the top of the Wrekin laughing and chatting together in the sunshine was a real privilege.

“It’s been a difficult time but it is in events like this that we are reminded of how capable, resilient, and supportive school communities can be and what a difference they can make.”

The Dance studio was officially opened by Kelly Mainwaring, Head of Performing Arts at Packwood Haugh School.

Mr Firth said they are looking forward to other schools and community groups making use of the new dance studio.

“The studio is big enough for 30 children to perform together and we are committed to encouraging children to do just that in music, drama, and dance as we know what a significant boost it can provide to their confidence, well-being, and all-round education,” he added.

The opening follows the launch of a new music school at Wrekin College in January 2020. A new and second hockey astroturf will be opened later this term.

