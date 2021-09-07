14.2 C
Joint policing operation targets county lines criminals across Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

Police in Shropshire have released information on a joint policing operation with Merseyside Police which is successfully targeting county lines drugs supplies and associated crime.

A recent operation was focused in Harlescott, Castlefields, Shrewsbury Town Centre, Whitchurch, Oswestry and Market Drayton.

Detective Constable Ben Docherty said from Shropshire Proactive CID said: “We know individuals involved in county lines drug dealing are travelling from Merseyside into Shropshire. Those involved in this criminality are either looking to exploit vulnerable people in our communities or are being exploited themselves.

“We are working in partnership with Merseyside Police to strengthen our response to disrupt their drugs supply and protect those at risk of exploitation.”

The latest operation resulted in five people being arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs, five out of custody processes for possession of controlled drugs offences, an arrest for being wanted on warrant and one person arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

£9000 in cash was seized as part of the investigations along with drugs, four weapons including three knives and a vehicle.

Two premises warrants were also executed as a result of the arrests.

