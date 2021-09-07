Campaign to promote Madeley gathers pace

A new campaign to promote Madeley is gathering pace, with more people getting on board.

Pictured from left, volunteer Michelle Griffiths, new Madeley town clerk Alison Hinks, café volunteer Jennifer Jones and café manager Debbie Stewart

The ‘Love Madeley’ initiative was launched earlier this year to raise the profile of the area.

The campaign, backed by the Town Council, aims to bring businesses, local organisations and the community together to promote Madeley, encourage shoppers to buy locally and attract more visitors and investment.

Now retailers are displaying bright new window stickers to show their support and joining forces to communicate with each other on a regular basis about events and seasonal promotions.

The town’s Wellbeing community café in the High Street is the latest establishment to embrace Love Madeley.

Run by the Telford and Wrekin Community Voluntary Service, the café provides opportunities for volunteers to gain work experience and offers a venue for a range organisations and charities to meet and socialise.

“We are very pleased to get involved in the Love Madeley campaign,” said manager Debbie Stewart.

“However, since lockdown eased we have only been able to open a few days a week because we are desperately short of volunteers – especially people who can cook.

“We also rely on food donations and these have dried up so we would be very grateful if any supermarket or food retailer who has excess produce would get in touch,” she stressed.

New Madeley Town Council Clerk Alison Hinks said that she was pleased to see how the new promotional campaign was growing.

“This is a great place, with a strong community spirit and plenty to offer. There has been a warm response to the Love Madeley initiative and we have lots of exciting events planned for the town over the next few months,” she said.