First tenants move into new affordable homes in Preston upon the Weald Moors

The first residents have moved into a new affordable housing development on the edge of Telford.

Linda Talbot, housing officer at Shropshire Rural Housing Association, hands over the keys to new tenants Tom Rogers and Cherie Williams

Shropshire Rural Housing Association has recently completed four three-bedroom houses as part of a development in Preston upon the Weald Moors with new tenants moving in during August.

The properties were built to provide homes for people with connections to the local area who otherwise could not afford to buy or rent a property in the village.

First to collect their keys were Cherie Williams and Tom Rogers, who said finding a suitable home for them and their 16-month-old daughter in the area was extremely difficult.

Cherie said: “My mum lives in Preston upon the Weald Moors and I grew up here, so it’s amazing to be able to get our own place in an area we know and love.

“House prices around here are very high, and anything in our price range is like gold dust. We just didn’t think we would ever be lucky enough to live here.

“It means a lot to get this property – my family is close by, it’s a lovely area for our daughter to grow up in. We’re really happy.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said there was an urgent need for more good quality affordable housing in Telford and across Shropshire.

“This is our first development in Telford and we hope there will be more to come as there is a real need for affordable homes in the area,” he said.

“The main aim of building houses like this is to enable people to live in their own community, which is essential for schools and other local amenities to stay viable.

“These homes are built to a very high standard as part of a larger development by Shropshire Homes and we are delighted that tenants are now moving in.

“It’s always a really satisfying moment when the first tenants move into a new property, and we wish them all the very best for the future.”