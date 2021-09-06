Driver dies following collision in Chirbury

A driver has died following a single-vehicle collision that happened in the village of Chirbury on Friday night.

Police say the incident took place at around 11.30pm and involved a Black Ford Kuga which for unknown reasons lost control with the vehicle coming to rest on its side.

The motorist was travelling along the A490 towards the junction of the B4386 at the time of the collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances to the scene from Bishops Castle and Minsterley along with an operations officer.

Sadly, the motorist died at the scene of the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident urged to make contact via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 0720_I_03092021.