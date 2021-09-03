13.9 C
Police appeal for information following car fire outside Oswestry house

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a car fire outside a house in Oswestry late on Tuesday 31 August.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Lime Grove at about 11.10pm where the vehicle was found to be on fire.

The fire also caused significant damage to the front of the home with two people inside the property escaping uninjured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw two males, one of which was holding a canister, walking along Lime Grove between 11pm and 11.15pm.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting log number 730i of 31 August 2021.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Business

Business

Features

