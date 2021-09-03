Ironbridge Power Station chimney demolished

The chimney at the former Ironbridge Power Station site was this morning demolished.

The chimney at the former Ironbridge power station site. Image: Google Earth

The 204-metre chimney was demolished at around 10.15am.

Due to the demolition Buildwas road will be closed between 9am and 6pm from the A4169 Much Wenlock road junction to the Dale End roundabout. Other ancillary roads and some footpaths will also be temporarily closed during the same period for the safety of the public.

There will be gatemen in place during this time to direct persons requiring access to frontages only.

A 650m safety exclusion zone was put in place shortly before the demolition took place, during and for a period after the demolition, during which there will be no public access.

🤯 Did you hear it?



The final 204m chimney stack at the Ironbridge Power Station was demolished this morning at 10.15am.



Buildwas road will be closed until 6pm from A4169 Much Wenlock road junction to Dale End roundabout.



Just in case you missed it here it is again…. pic.twitter.com/fkjA9Onz73 — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) September 3, 2021

Harworth Group says the blowdown of the chimney will generate some dust, which should fall within the immediate vicinity of the structure, and inside the exclusion zone. However, local residents with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors during and immediately after the demolition takes place.

The Ironbridge cooling towers were demolished on 6 December 2019 as part of the site’s regeneration process.