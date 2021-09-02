18.1 C
Ten arrested as police tackle county lines drug gangs in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested ten people as part of an operation to tackle county lines drug gangs in the Shropshire area.

Officers from West Mercia Police worked with Merseyside Police during the operation which took place on Tuesday 31 August.

During the operation, ten people were arrested for drug related offences, including drug drive and for being wanted warrant.

Police say that around £8,000 in cash, a large amount of Class A drugs and weapons were seized. Expensive property linked with the sale of drugs was also seized.

What is County Lines?

County Lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries (although not exclusively), usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs. Importing areas (areas where the drugs are taken to) are reporting increased levels of violence and weapons-related crimes as a result of this trend.

You can report those who are dealing drugs or exploiting young people to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

