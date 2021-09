Emergency services were called to an Oswestry petrol station this morning after a car collided with a fuel pump.

The incident happened at the Shell petrol station on Salop Road in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened at around 10.35am at the Shell Garage on Salop Road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Oswestry to the scene.

An ambulance crew and paramedic officer checked the driver over before she was discharged at the scene.

Firefighters isolated both the car and the fuel pump on the forecourt.

Police officers also attended the scene to assist.