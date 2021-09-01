Work to begin on £3.6m Shifnal town centre enhancement scheme

A £3.6m scheme to improve and enhance Shifnal town centre is set to begin on Monday 6 September, with completion due next autumn.

Shropshire Council Leader Lezley Picton at the junction of Bradford Street and Victoria Road. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says the work will enhance the existing infrastructure by improving – and in some areas reducing – traffic flow, and creating a more pedestrian-friendly area that can be used for community events and to support local businesses.

The work will include:

– Realigning and improving capacity at key town centre road junctions.

– Road resurfacing and 20mph limit in the town centre.

– Improving levels and widths of footway surfaces.

– Hard and soft landscaping.

– Tree planting.

– Improved town centre materials and colour palette.

– Improved street furniture, cycling provision and walking routes.

From 6 September Aston Street car park is to be used as the contractor’s site compound, with works physically starting on site the following week.

The scheme is fully funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and developers’ Section 106 contributions. CIL funding will improve the town centre public realm. S106 money will fund the junction improvements and redesigned highway layout in the town centre.

Steve Charmley, Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“This scheme will greatly enhance Shifnal town centre, improve the flow of traffic, and give a significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents. Its pleasing to see development and enhancement of our towns in the south of Shropshire and I’m really pleased that work is shortly to get underway.

“I thank people for their understanding while this work is carried out.”

The project is a ‘category A’ project in the current Shifnal Place Plan. The scheme has been subject to public consultation and public meetings, and has been approved by Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council and local councillors.

Work is to be carried out by contractor McPhillips Ltd.