Southwater One given golden glow in support of children battling cancer

Southwater One will shine with a golden halo for the first week of September to mark the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Southwater One will shine with a golden halo to mark the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The Telford & Wrekin Council building, which sits next to Telford Town Park, will be given its golden glow to show support for all those families who battle childhood cancer in the borough each year.

Sally Johnson, from the Harry Johnson Trust, approached the council to ask if they could help raise awareness of childhood cancer and the inspirational people across the borough who are supporting each other through some of their most difficult times.

Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Richard Overton said: “Facing cancer at any age is one of life’s biggest challenges, but having a child diagnosed with cancer is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“On behalf of everyone in Telford & Wrekin, I want to thank Sally for the tremendous work of the Harry Johnson Trust. She brings comfort and fun to local families who are fighting the disease.

“I also want to thank the entire team on the children’s cancer ward for the expert care they give. You truly are heroes.”

Sally founded The Harry Johnson Trust when her seven year old son Harry lost a short battle with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The Trust provides help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital. They fund a range of projects including hampers of useful items for a families first few nights in hospital and soft fleece pillowcases or blankets for when a child begins to lose their hair from chemo.

Sally Johnson, founder of the Harry Johnson Trust said: “There are lots of children who have a cancer diagnosis in our communities, and I’m grateful to Telford and Wrekin Council for showing support for them by ‘going gold’ for September.

“This will help to highlight the amazing work of our children’s cancer teams in the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust. What they do for these children and their families is truly amazing. Thank you!”

Southwater One will be lit in gold from 1 – 7 September and a short film telling the story of The Harry Johnson Trust will be shared on Telford & Wrekin’s social media channels during the same week.

