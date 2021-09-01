Shropshire man becomes Premium Bonds millionaire

Shropshire today has a new millionaire after a resident was revealed as one of this month’s £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot winners.

NS&I says the first Bond number drawn winning the first £1 million jackpot prize, 116WA622775, belongs to a man from Shropshire.

The winner holds £30,000 in Premium Bonds and bought the winning Bond just under 15 years ago in October 2006, making him the third Premium Bonds millionaire from Shropshire.

Another Shropshire resident also won £100,000 this month with the bond number 219PS892047, the bond value is £30,000 and was purchased in March 2014.

A woman from Bristol also became a millionaire winner in this months draw.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I Chief Executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted for our winners from Shropshire and Bristol. The length of time since the winning Bonds were purchased debunks a common myth that only the newest Premium Bonds win prizes.

“It goes to show that all Premium Bonds holders are in with a chance at winning the top prize, even if their Bonds were not purchased recently. The length of time that our two winners held their Bonds will make their wins all the more special and shows the lasting appeal of Premium Bonds.”