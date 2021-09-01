14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Shropshire man becomes Premium Bonds millionaire

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shropshire today has a new millionaire after a resident was revealed as one of this month’s £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot winners.

NS&I says the first Bond number drawn winning the first £1 million jackpot prize, 116WA622775, belongs to a man from Shropshire.

The winner holds £30,000 in Premium Bonds and bought the winning Bond just under 15 years ago in October 2006, making him the third Premium Bonds millionaire from Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

Another Shropshire resident also won £100,000 this month with the bond number 219PS892047, the bond value is £30,000 and was purchased in March 2014.

A woman from Bristol also became a millionaire winner in this months draw.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I Chief Executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted for our winners from Shropshire and Bristol. The length of time since the winning Bonds were purchased debunks a common myth that only the newest Premium Bonds win prizes.

“It goes to show that all Premium Bonds holders are in with a chance at winning the top prize, even if their Bonds were not purchased recently. The length of time that our two winners held their Bonds will make their wins all the more special and shows the lasting appeal of Premium Bonds.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP