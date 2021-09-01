EE switches on 5G network in Shrewsbury

Mobile phone operator EE today announced Shrewsbury has become one of the first places in Shropshire to get 5G on its network.

EE has launched its new 5G network in Shrewsbury

The news comes ahead of major events such as the town’s Food Festival this weekend and Shropshire OktoberFest.

5G allows mobile phone users with compatible handsets to enjoy faster speeds and greater reliability at even the busiest times – whether that’s to share photos and videos, connect with loved ones, or access their favourite apps.

EE’s new 5G coverage in Shrewsbury will provide good outdoor coverage at places such as The Quarry Park and Shrewsbury Railway Station, as well as the town centre, Monkmoor Recreation Ground and Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve.

EE has also enabled 5G in parts of north and south Telford.

Cllr Rob Gittins, portfolio holder for digital, technology and data and insight at Shropshire Council, said: “I am delighted that EE is switching on 5G, with Shrewsbury being the first town in Shropshire to benefit from the technology.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many of us relying more on digital technologies in our everyday lives. The need for digital connectivity is predicted to grow even further over the next few years with 5G coverage taking a more prominent role for Shropshire businesses, as well as our residents and tourists.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “I am overjoyed that the town has been chosen in the next phase of EE’s 5G rollout. It will make such a difference to the live events that take place in the heart of the town allowing traders and visitors to enjoy increased connectivity while enjoying our festivals and our gorgeous town.”

Liz Needleman, BT Group regional lead for the Midlands, said: “With visitors set to flock to major events such as the Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire OktoberFest, we’re pleased to be providing improved connectivity in the area.

“Our 5G network will help ensure our customers stay connected so they can make the most of their time while out and about, whether that’s sharing photos with family or friends, using social media or simply making a phone or video call.”