Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Telford man arrested after woman dies following collision near Stafford

Detectives have arrested a man from Telford in connection with the death of a woman who died following a collision near Stafford on Sunday night.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision happened at around 11.30pm on Sunday in Derrington Lane, a turning off the A518 Newport Road, west of Stafford Castle.

The woman, who was walking along the road and is believed to be from Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the collision the vehicle which is believed to have struck her made off from the scene, it has since been recovered by police.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said the investigation was continuing and appealed for help.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have useful CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or information about the incident is urged to contact Staffordshire Police via social media or on 101, reference 775 of 29 August.

