Ruby Wax to headline virtual Health and Care Wellbeing Festival

Famous comedian, best-selling author and mental health advocate, Ruby Wax, will be headlining the county’s first ever virtual Health and Care Wellbeing Festival.

The festival will run between Monday 6 to Friday 10 September 2021 with day and evening sessions available. It is open to all health and care staff from across the county, free of charge, with all staff encouraged to get involved.

The festival will be held virtually so that people can choose which sessions they would like to attend throughout the week. Sessions will involve high profile speakers, such as Ruby Wax and Darren Edwards, mountaineer and Army Reservist, as well as workshops on improving health and wellbeing levels.

Victoria Rankin, Executive Lead for People for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), said:

“We are very excited to be running our first virtual staff wellbeing event and cannot wait to welcome Ruby.

“As a healthcare system we are hugely aware of just how important our workforce is, and this festival is a small way to thank everyone for their huge efforts over the last 18 months and to remind people to keep an eye on their health and wellbeing levels.

“Our event will focus on personal growth, resilience and ways to improve general wellbeing, and what better advocate than Ruby Wax to get this message across.

“When it comes to talking about health and wellbeing, I am sure that Ruby will have plenty of fascinating anecdotes to share. Ruby’s work to promote mental health, as well as general health and wellbeing, will be the main topic of her talk.

“She will also be offering advice on how people can turn their attentions to the ‘positive and possible’. It really is a huge coup for us to have Ruby headlining our first virtual festival and I hope that our staff from across the system will take some time out of their busy days to join us.”

