Electronic information signs to benefit motorists in Shrewsbury

Electronic information signs will soon be in operation at key locations around Shrewsbury, to give passing motorists real-time information.

One of the new variable messages signs on the English Bridge gyratory. Photo: Shropshire Council

The signs in twelve locations will be used to inform drivers of delays, roadworks and incidents on the road network, warn of possible congestion related to events or festivals, advise visitors which car parks to use – or avoid – and warn drivers about road closures due to flooding or other emergencies.

The signs will be located at specific locations, including A49 south towards Battlefield roundabout; A53 southwest towards Battlefield roundabout; A51125 towards Heathgates Roundabout; A5112 south Bage Way towards Reabrook Roundabout; A5 west towards Preston Island roundabout; A458 north towards A5; A49 north towards Meole Brace roundabout; A458 east towards Churncote Roundabout; A5 south towards Churncote Roundabout; B4380 east Shelton Road; A5191 South Castle Foregate; and A458 English Bridge Gyratory.

Shropshire Council says the signs are being currently being installed and are set to be in operation from the autumn once testing and commissioning has been completed.

The signs have been provided as part of the £12m externally-funded Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package, which has also seen improvements to key roundabouts and junctions in Shrewsbury, and improvements to roads, pavements, signage cycling infrastructure and street furniture in the town centre.

Steve Charmley, Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“The introduction of these signs is great news for road users in and around Shrewsbury. They’ll be able to see and receive real-time updates during their journey about congestion, roadworks or road closures, plus useful information about which car parks to use, events taking place in the town, and other important messages.

“This will help people decide what routes to take or avoid, optimise the use of parking spaces in the town centre, ease congestion and support movement around the town.”