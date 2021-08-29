Investigation underway after person dies following barn fire in Baschurch

An investigation is underway after a person died following a barn fire in Baschurch on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the serious barn fire on Fenemere Lane at just after 12.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that despite the best efforts of emergency services the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Group Manager Lee Baker said: “We are working closely with West Mercia Police to determine the circumstances of the fire and what led to the tragic event.

“Our gratitude goes out to those that supported the emergency services and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time.”

Fire Crews from Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Craven Arms, and Newport were supported by specialist resources including the Light Pumping Unit, the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Principal officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police.

Firefighters spent just over four hours at the scene.