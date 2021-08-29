14.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 29, 2021

Investigation underway after person dies following barn fire in Baschurch

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

An investigation is underway after a person died following a barn fire in Baschurch on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the serious barn fire on Fenemere Lane at just after 12.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that despite the best efforts of emergency services the person was declared deceased at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Group Manager Lee Baker said: “We are working closely with West Mercia Police to determine the circumstances of the fire and what led to the tragic event.

“Our gratitude goes out to those that supported the emergency services and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time.”

Fire Crews from Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Craven Arms, and Newport were supported by specialist resources including the Light Pumping Unit, the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Principal officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police.

Firefighters spent just over four hours at the scene.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP