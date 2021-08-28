12.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 28, 2021

Severn Valley Railway scoops top award for the second year running

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

For the second year running, the Severn Valley Railway has scooped a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award.

The prize puts the heritage attraction in the top 10% of all visitor attractions worldwide, based on reviews and feedback from visitors submitted via the online platform.

Over the last 12 months alone, the Railway has received more than 300 5-star reviews and has boosted its ranking in the Kidderminster, Worcestershire and West Midlands categories.

Alongside the SVR as a whole receiving the award, its local sites at The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley and The King & Castle pub in Kidderminster were also recipients of the accolade; celebrating success across the full length of the 16-mile line.

Michael Dunn, Head of Visitor Experience at the Severn Valley Railway, celebrated receiving the award for the second year running:

“The Severn Valley Railway has always been synonymous with a quality service, from our customer service team to our dedicated volunteers. Our TripAdvisor reviews show that customers are enjoying each and every visit they make to the Railway.

“We continue to improve all areas of the Railway and value customers’ honest feedback to help us deliver the best experience we can. Whether you’re visiting us for a beer, a meal, an event or a family day out on a heritage loco, you know you’re guaranteed a quality service, every time.”

