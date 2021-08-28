Car damaged following disorder in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder in Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Investigating officers say that at around 5pm a car was damaged following the incident in Victoria Avenue.

Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved and police are appealing for witnesses.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should contact Telford CID on 01952 214606 quoting reference 00464_I_26082021, or online under the Tell Us About section www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.