12.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 28, 2021

Car damaged following disorder in Wellington

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder in Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Investigating officers say that at around 5pm a car was damaged following the incident in Victoria Avenue.

Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved and police are appealing for witnesses.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should contact Telford CID on 01952 214606 quoting reference 00464_I_26082021, or online under the Tell Us About section www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP