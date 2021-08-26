Telford lorry driver arrested after three people die in collision near Andover

Police yesterday arrested a lorry driver from Telford following a collision near Andover in which three people died.
The 38-year-old HGV driver from Donnington was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.
The collision happened on the A303 near Andover in Hampshire at just after 8.40am on Wednesday 25 August.
Hampshire police say the collision involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, an HGV and a DAF recovery truck.
The man arrested has since been released under investigation whilst police enquiries continue.