Plastic-free campaign gathers pace in Madeley

A new campaign that aims to make Madeley plastic free is gathering pace.

Pictured from left, Cllr Helena Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Madeley Town Council, Carol Russell from Russell Sweets and Treats in Madeley and Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council

Councillor Helena Morgan, Deputy Mayor of Madeley Town Council, is spearheading the initiative to make the area more environmentally-friendly.

“I feel the time is right for us to do our bit for the planet,” she explained.

“As a new Councillor, I heard about a refill scheme where shop owners can participate by being a water refill point, to cut down on purchasing single use plastic bottles.

“This scheme gained a lot of interest and we have many retailers across the ward taking part.

“We formed Plastic Free Madeley, Woodside and Sutton Hill and invited members of the community to join our steering group, comprising of school representatives, retailers and Councillors,” she said.

The group is working towards accredited plastic free status with national organisation Surfers Against Sewage.

Sarah Chadwick as Mayor of Madeley and Helena as Deputy Mayor and ‘plastic free champion’ recently presented certificates to Bliss Beauty and Mrs Russell’s Sweets and Treats who are now officially accredited as plastic free by Surfers Against Sewage.

“Both businesses have been really supportive of our mission to get our community to reduce as much plastic as possible. We are excited to be able to present more certificates to our local businesses and community groups.

“Lots of local people are involved in the scheme and have made really good progress at reducing their plastic use and are helping us get closer to that official accreditation as a community,” Helena added.