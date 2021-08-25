Hospice charity shortlisted for a prestigious national retail award

A Shropshire hospice charity has been shortlisted for a prestigious national retail award as its fundraising shops welcome back their first customers following months of COVID shutdowns.

Severn Hospice shops are in the running to win the flagship accolade – Outstanding Charity Retailer 2021 – at the Charity Retail Awards

Severn Hospice, which provides free care to families living with incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, normally raises £1 million a year from its network of charity shops.

Now fully reopened as the region emerges from COVID restrictions, the shops are in the running to win the flagship accolade – Outstanding Charity Retailer 2021 – at the Charity Retail Awards, with nominations ‘at a new level of excellence’.

The 28 shops, which are run with the help of more than 500 volunteers, previously scooped the top award in 2018.

Severn Hospice Head of Retail, Ross Henderson, said: “We were so chuffed to win it, and against such big players in the charity retail sector, so to be shortlisted again makes us really proud. This is a really prestigious award with nominations including national, multi-million pound corporate charities.

“It really shows what a truly amazing and motivated team we have supporting the hospice’s care.

“Everyone who works for us or donates their free time knows how valuable their contribution makes such a huge difference to families living with incurable illness, and this shows in their work.

“After a year of focusing on COVID, it is a relief for everyone to get back to business, open our shops and start trading and fundraising again. Being shortlisted is a real morale-booster on top of all that excitement,” said Ross.

The hospice will be adding its 29th shop shortly when its new store in Arleston is due to open.

Ross added: “We are only at the start of our journey out of the pandemic and it will take time for anything to feel like it used to but we have just been blown away by the level of support from our loyal customers and donors of stock already. Our community shops are such an important part of our fundraising and their success is down to our supporters remembering us like this.”

The awards will be presented at the Colwick Hall Hotel in Nottingham on Thursday 9 September.

Severn Hospice shops currently need volunteers, find out more at www.severnhospice.org.uk/shopvolunteernow