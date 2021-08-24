Three vehicle collision closes A49 south of Dorrington

One person was released from a vehicle by fire crews following a three vehicle collision on the A49 south of Dorrington this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8.50am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Church Stretton including the Rescue Tender from Wellington.

- Advertisement -

Crews used cutters and spreaders to release one casualty who had become trapped.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The A49 remains closed at 10.55am.