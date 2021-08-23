New health and wellbeing hub proposed for Shrewsbury

A new health and wellbeing hub is being proposed in Shrewsbury to provide local services for the community.

The new facility, which could open in Autumn 2024, would offer a range of health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS, local council, and voluntary sector organisations under one roof, in a new state-of-the-art building.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG has launched a listening exercise to understand what’s important to local people when they are accessing GP services and their views on whether they think a health and wellbeing hub would be beneficial for themselves and the local community.

- Advertisement -

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, said:

“We really hope that the Shrewsbury health and wellbeing hub will be a local facility to be proud of, delivering fantastic health and wellbeing support at the heart of the community we serve.

“To deliver this, understanding what is important to local people is really key to us. We will review everything that the community and our partners tell us about what matters most to them when they access local health and wellbeing services and their initial ideas on a health and wellbeing hub. We will then use this to inform our plans for the new hub.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for healthcare in Shrewsbury and we encourage everyone to share their thoughts during this listening exercise and help shape the future of local healthcare.”

The listening exercise will run between Monday 23 August 2021 and Sunday 26 September 2021. Local people will be able to feedback their views by filling in the online survey.

Further information about the health and wellbeing hub can be found here.