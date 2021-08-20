Two Harper Adams students make British Farming Awards Agricultural Student of the Year shortlist

Harper Adams students have secured two out of the four places on this year’s British Farming Awards Agricultural Student of the Year shortlist.

Harper Adams students Chloe Gimson, who completed her final year on a BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Farm Business Management course this summer, and William Awan – a BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science student currently working on an industry placement year – were chosen from entrants at universities across the country for the awards shortlist.

Their success was welcomed by Dr Russell Readman, Course Manager for Agriculture at Harper Adams University, who said:

“It is excellent to see two Harper Adams Agriculture students once again shortlisted for this award – and it underlines the quality of our students.

“Chloe is an excellent contender for the award having progressed from FdSc to BSc in year one, and graduating with a 2:1 Honours degree in Agriculture with Farm Business Management, while contributing widely to the University and the wider agricultural community alongside her studies.

“Will has just started his placement with the McDonalds’ Young Farmer scheme.

“Will’s academic performance to date is excellent & he has already made his mark on the industry, having established his own farm business at a young age and managing this alongside his studies – more remarkable given his non-farm background.

“Two excellent candidates for the award – and I am very proud to see them shortlisted.”

The shortlisting is the latest success for Chloe who has secured a number of scholarships, awards shortlistings and more since starting at Harper Adams.

Senior Lecturer Wyn Morgan, who nominated her, said: “Chloe is a shining example of a hard-working student who has made the most of her four years at Harper – she has secured a trainee consultant’s role and is destined to have a large positive impact on her farming clients and the wider industry.

“I’m proud of what she has achieved so far and look forward to seeing her flourish in her career.”

And Chloe added: “I cannot believe I am a finalist for another award. I never imagined I would be shortlisted – so to find out I have really is amazing!

“Agriculture has been such a huge part of both my professional and personal lives so to be recognised for my dedication to the industry is really rewarding. Harper Adams University has been fantastic at providing so many opportunities during my time here and I have made sure I have grabbed them with both hands.

“Now, it is just a nervous wait until October when the winner is announced at the awards ceremony.”

Will Awan

Will is also looking ahead to October’s ceremony. He added: “Getting a call to say I had been nominated was a great feeling, knowing someone had taken the time to nominate me and felt I was deserving.

“I couldn’t believe I was in the final four, I cannot wait to celebrate British agriculture and all the other wonderful applicants at the awards dinner!”

Will ran his first smallholding at 13, then two years later set up a business which maintains a herd of around 40 pedigree Hereford cattle – an operation he now runs alongside his studies. He originally chose to study at Harper Adams for both the opportunities it offers and the University’s reputation.

He added: “I was drawn to Harper for a number of reasons – most importantly the facilities with the farm onsite, the industry links and placement opportunities that come from these, and the reputation that is known in the agricultural community worldwide.”

Will and Chloe – and their fellow shortlisted entrants across the British Farming Awards – will find out who wins at the in-person ceremony for the awards, to be held at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on Thursday, October 21.