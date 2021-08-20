Successful community safety scheme expands into Wellington

A community safety scheme is proving to be so successful that it is expanding into Wellington.

Pictured from left promoting the expansion of the scheme into Wellington are Karen Lee of The Walnut restaurant, Councillor Angela McClements and Hague Gundogdu of The Steaming Mug

Arleston Neighbourhood Watch launched a year ago and has since been working with the police, local councillors, other authorities and residents to create a safer community.

The initiative has gone from strength to strength, with a large number of residents signing up as official members.

- Advertisement -

Arleston Councillor Angela McClements said that she had been working in partnership with the police and the Arleston Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

“This has been a great success so it has been decided to expand to cover a larger area, including more of Wellington,” explained.

“Regular newsletters and alerts are sent to members, who are also encouraged to sign up to a new messaging service launched by West Mercia Police called ‘Neighbourhood Matters’

“This enables people to receive messages from the local police team about what is happening in the area.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington added that this expansion was good news for the town.

She said: “Arleston Neighbourhood Watch is very passionate about making a difference within the community, not only with the aim of reducing crime but about improving the environment too.

“A number of residents who have joined the scheme have volunteered to become street champions with Telford & Wrekin Council.

“These local street champions have done a fantastic job so far in clearing the streets of rubbish and by reporting environmental issues.”