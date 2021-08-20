Shropshire Council to offer safe homes for Afghan refugees

Shropshire Council is working with the Home Office to offer safe homes to refugees fleeing from the Taliban.

It follows the Government’s promise to give refuge in the UK to up to 5,000 Afghans immediately, with up to 20,000 over the longer term.

An urgent appeal has been made for landlords across the county, including Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) who manage the council’s housing stock on its behalf, to help with the effort of finding suitable homes for those in need.

The council is one of many local authorities across the country sourcing homes to support those having to flee Afghanistan currently.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets – including population health and integration, said:

“I have been shocked by the events I’ve seen unfolding in Afghanistan, and the desperate measures some are taking to flee the country – it’s truly heart-breaking.

“Over the past 20 years many Afghans have worked with members of our armed forces and civilian aid workers as interpreters and guides at great risk to themselves, so it goes without saying that we’re keen to do all we can to help and we are working alongside our partners to try and find homes for those in need – as well as helping them to settle and start a new life in our county.”

Shropshire Council says that any residents wishing to make donations of goods to support Afghan refugees arriving in the county can do so through Shropshire Supports Refugees. They can be contacted through their Facebook page, by telephone on 01743 216758, or by email to their Director Amanda Jones – amanda.jones@shropshiresupportsrefugees.co.uk – to arrange to make a donation.