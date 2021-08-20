Shrewsbury town centre cleaning programme gets under way

Streets in Shrewsbury are getting the spring – or more precisely, the summer – cleaning treatment to help smarten up the town.

Street cleaning works are taking place in Shrewsbury town centre

It’s part of a rolling programme aimed at sprucing up the streets, bringing back the wonderful stone colour to some of the pavements and reinvigorating the town centre environment.

The work is being funded by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) and carried out by cleaning experts Vortex Cleaning, based in Telford. The first two streets to benefit are Castle Street and Pride Hill, with more areas set to be targeted over the coming months.

It’s a programme which will supplement the existing street cleaning work carried out by the council, playing an important role in helping to keep the town spick and span for residents and visitors.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Business Liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shrewsbury is a wonderful place to live, work and visit and we must do all we can to ensure our streets are kept clean and tidy.

“People will have noticed the team from Vortex Cleaning out and about already in Castle Street and Pride Hill deep cleaning the pavements, removing chewing gum and smartening up the area.

“It has made a tremendous difference and provided the added benefit of bringing out the beautiful York stone colour.

“The work is part of a rolling cleaning plan which is earmarked to incorporate other streets in the town centre as well over the coming weeks.

“Clean streets benefit the whole visitor experience as well as helping us to retain pride in our picturesque town.”

Robin Nugent, a member of Shrewsbury BID board and owner of Glouglou wine bar in Castle Street, said the cleaning programme was a very worthwhile project.

He said: “The stretch outside our bar in Castle Street was cleaned a little while ago and while it was briefly disruptive, it has made a big difference.

“Cleaning the paving stones might seem like an insignificant or unimportant thing to do, but the little things add up to enhance the experience of visitors and residents when they come into the town centre.

“Even if they don’t notice them, they are there, subtly making things look better and feel better.”