18.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 19, 2021

‘Saved’ Madeley Post Office celebrates successful year

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford Post Office which was ‘saved’ for the community has celebrated a successful year in business.

Pictured celebrating the success of Madeley Post Office are, from left, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, Balvir Randhawa and son Jason and Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council. In the background: Sindy Randhawis and Nim Randhawis with other staff members
Pictured celebrating the success of Madeley Post Office are, from left, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, Balvir Randhawa and son Jason and Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council. In the background: Sindy Randhawis and Nim Randhawis with other staff members

Balvir Randhawa stepped in to rescue the Madeley business when it was threatened with closure.

After investing around £80,000 in the Russell Square premises, Mr Randhawis now has a thriving Post Office and convenience store called Perfect Savers.

- Advertisement -

“I read that it was going to shut down due to financial losses and although I was semi-retired from my years running Post Offices I do like a challenge so decided to take it over,” he commented.

“We have continued trading throughout lockdown, which presented us with lots of issues, but local people welcomed us, especially as we starting doing deliveries.

“Our offer has also expanded and we are now selling a much wider variety of things, such as DIY products, frozen food and newspapers.”

In addition Mr Randhawis retained all the jobs at the Post Office, and now employs a team of seven people, including his son Jason.

He thanked Telford and Wrekin Council for their support and for helping to make his business a success.

Cllr Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, said: “We recognised how important it was for Post Office services to be available for local residents and worked together with partners to ensure these continued.

“The Town Council are grateful to Mr Randhawa and wish him every success and hope that local residents continue to support him to ensure the Post Office service remains in Madeley.”

High Street ‘champion’ Sally Themans, who is working with the town council on a ‘Love Madeley’ campaign, commented: “We are delighted to see this vital service to the community of Madeley, which is being recognised by the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, proving such a success and congratulate everyone involved.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP