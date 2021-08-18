15.1 C
Police investigate violent incident in Telford

Police are keen to speak to three men after the occupants of a vehicle in Telford were threatened with knives and other weapons.

The incident took place on Tuesday 10 August at a bus stop on Grainger Drive in Leegomery.

Investigating officers say the victims were sitting in their vehicle when they were confronted by a group of men who pulled up in a number of vehicles, one of which is believed to have been a silver Volvo.

It is reported that the victims’ vehicle was rammed and they were threatened with knives and other weapons. The victims escaped from the area and the suspects then left in their vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cowley said: “This was a violent incident which would have been frightening for the victims. We are carrying out a number of enquiries as part of the investigation and are appealing for witnesses.”

If anyone saw the incident or has dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation, please contact us via our reporting page online or call the local incident room on 01952 214610.

