Witness appeal after car set on fire near Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a car was deliberately set on fire near Shrewsbury last night.

A call from the fire service to police reported that a vehicle, a silver Audi, had been deliberately set on fire near Berwick Wharf.

It is believed that the Audi had been seen earlier in the evening in the Withington area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance and a fire investigation officer to the scene at around 10.45pm. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Investigating officers say the occupants of a white BMW are believed to be involved in the incident.

Any residents in the area with CCTV or motorists that may have passed the vehicles and have dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with police via 101 quoting reference number 00734 I 16082021.

Alternatively, you can pass any information via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information?.