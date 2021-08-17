14.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Witness appeal after car set on fire near Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a car was deliberately set on fire near Shrewsbury last night.

A call from the fire service to police reported that a vehicle, a silver Audi, had been deliberately set on fire near Berwick Wharf.

It is believed that the Audi had been seen earlier in the evening in the Withington area.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance and a fire investigation officer to the scene at around 10.45pm. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Investigating officers say the occupants of a white BMW are believed to be involved in the incident. 

Any residents in the area with CCTV or motorists that may have passed the vehicles and have dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with police via 101 quoting reference number 00734 I 16082021.

Alternatively, you can pass any information via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information?.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP