Man seriously injured during assault in Oswestry town centre

Police are appealing for help after a man was left unconscious with a fractured jaw in a serious assault in Oswestry.

The incident happened on Sunday 1 August at around 5.15am on New Street and Bailey Street.

The victim had been out with a friend when they began talking to two men. The victim reports that the men then started pushing him.



He was later found unconscious outside a store on Bailey Street and suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the assault.

The offenders are described as being aged between 30-40 years and of heavy build. One of them was wearing a distinctive dark coloured jumper with a white stripe across the front of the upper chest.

Police appeal

Investigating officer Owen Beynon Brown said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information relating to the incident, to please get in touch with us.”

If you have any information that can help the police investigation or if you witnessed the incident contact police via their reporting page or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 153i of 1 August.