Monday, August 16, 2021

Three injured after car and lorry collide on A488 in Hanwood

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Three people were injured following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A488 in Hanwood this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Hanwood Bank at around 6.55am.

A man and woman travelling in the car were left trapped following the collision with fire crews releasing the casualties using Holmatro cutting equipment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the collision to find three patients involved; the driver of the HGV and the driver and passenger of the car.

“The driver of the car, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

“The passenger in the car, a woman, and the driver of the HGV, a man, were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious and were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in separate ambulances for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury along with West Mercia Police.

The A488 was closed from Thomas St Anne school on A488 to the roundabout at Edgebold but reopened at around 1pm.

