Man charged with murder of Dawid Kurdziel in Telford

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley last month.

Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, was yesterday charged with the murder of Mr Kurdziel.

Dawid Kurdziel, aged 23, was murdered during the early hours of Saturday 3 July 2021.

- Advertisement -

Police previously issued several public appeals for help in locating Wieczorkowski who they said had links to Aberdeen in Scotland.

Wieczorkowski was remanded to Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court to appear today.