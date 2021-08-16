Application submitted for demolition of Shrewsbury’s former Riverside Medical Practice

An application for planning permission to demolish the former Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury has been submitted.

The former Riverside Medical Practice building in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Demolition of the two-storey building would be the first stage in the planned development of the Riverside area.

Shropshire Council says no other demolition or development work is currently planned, and the Riverside Shopping Centre will remain open as normal.

The Strategic Development Framework (SDF) for the Riverside is due to go out to consultation later this year. The SDF sets out a framework for future development of a four-hectare site on the Smithfield Riverside, including the site of the medical practice which has been empty since the practice moved to its new home at The Tannery in October 2020.

The application has been submitted by Tetra Tech Europe on behalf of Shropshire Council. A response is expected in the next few weeks.

To see the application and the construction method statement, click here to visit the Shropshire Council online planning register, and search for reference 21/03951/FUL.

Businesses adjacent to the site are being kept informed by the Shrewsbury shopping centres management team.