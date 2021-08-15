12.2 C
Monday, August 16, 2021

Collision closes A5 between Shrewsbury and Nesscliffe

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

The A5 between Shrewsbury and Nesscliffe was closed for a number of hours on Sunday following a three vehicle collision.

The collision happened near Ensdon at around 10.40am with emergency services called to the scene.

The road was closed in both directions from Churncote Roundabout in Shrewsbury to the Wolfshead Roundabout until after 5pm as police carried out accident investigation work.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury to the collision.

“One person was trapped and released by fire crews using Holmatro cutting equipment and small gear. The casualty was handed over to an ambulance crew in attendance.”

