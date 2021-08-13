Telford landlord breaches Banning Order

A Telford landlord, who was the first landlord in the country to receive a Banning Order under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 when the new law was introduced in 2019, has been convicted of breaching the original Order.

The Banning Order – originally sought by Telford & Wrekin Council and imposed by the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) – meant that David Beattie is barred from letting housing in England, engaging in English letting agency work or engaging in English property management work for a period of five years to August 2024.

Despite the Banning Order, which remains in force until August 2024, Mr Beattie ignored the banning order and let out a property in Woodside between June 2020 and November 2020.

On Monday 9 August 2021, David Beattie appeared before Shropshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Telford where he pleaded guilty to this one charge.

Sentencing has been adjourned to 18 October 2021.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services said:

“Mr Beattie entered a guilty plea in February 2019 to an offence under s72(1) of the Housing Act 2004. As a result the council applied for a banning order.

“We are extremely disappointed that Mr Beattie chose to ignore the Banning Order, and we want this to be a reminder that we take such matters very seriously. Protecting the people in our borough and ensuring they have a safe place to live is at the forefront of everything we do.”