20.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 13, 2021

Telford landlord breaches Banning Order

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford landlord, who was the first landlord in the country to receive a Banning Order under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 when the new law was introduced in 2019, has been convicted of breaching the original Order.

The Banning Order – originally sought by Telford & Wrekin Council and imposed by the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) – meant that David Beattie is barred from letting housing in England, engaging in English letting agency work or engaging in English property management work for a period of five years to August 2024.

Despite the Banning Order, which remains in force until August 2024, Mr Beattie ignored the banning order and let out a property in Woodside between June 2020 and November 2020.

- Advertisement -

On Monday 9 August 2021, David Beattie appeared before Shropshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Telford where he pleaded guilty to this one charge.

Sentencing has been adjourned to 18 October 2021.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services said:

“Mr Beattie entered a guilty plea in February 2019 to an offence under s72(1) of the Housing Act 2004. As a result the council applied for a banning order.

“We are extremely disappointed that Mr Beattie chose to ignore the Banning Order, and we want this to be a reminder that we take such matters very seriously. Protecting the people in our borough and ensuring they have a safe place to live is at the forefront of everything we do.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP