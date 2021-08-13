20.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 13, 2021

Police investigate arson at Telford car sales firm

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following a fire at Shropshire Car Sales in Wrockwardine Wood.

At around 1am on Tuesday 10 August 2021 a car was set on fire at the location on Plough Road resulting in damage to further vehicles.

One fire appliance from Telford Central was sent to the fire. An investigation into the cause showed that an accelerant was used to start the fire. The incident is being investigated as arson.

West Merica Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Telford CID on 01952 214606 or report anonymously via the force website.

