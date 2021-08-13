Local 16 and 17-year-olds encouraged to grab their Covid-19 jab this weekend

Young people living in Shropshire aged 16 and 17 are able to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the national “Grab a Jab” campaign from this weekend.

This news comes as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) issued new advice last week that all 16 and 17-year-olds receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Young people within this age group can get their jab at walk-in clinics across the county. The walk-in clinics offer a convenient option as people can drop in at any time between the advertised opening hours without making an appointment.

The following clinics are available for 16 and 17-year-olds this weekend:

Louise House, Meole Village, Roman Road, Shrewsbury SY3 9JN

Friday, 13 August, 10am to 2pm

Pussycats Night Club, 17 Tan Bank, Wellington, Telford TF1 1HJ

Saturday, 14th August, 2pm to 6pm

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Gobowen, Oswestry, SY10 7AG

Friday 13th – Monday 16th August, 8.30am-5pm

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre – Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road SY1 4RQ

Friday 13th August, 8am-6pm

Saturday 14th August, 8am-6pm

Teldoc Malinslee Health Centre, Church Road, Telford, TF3 2BF

Friday 13th August, 8.30am-6pm

Saturday 14th August, 8.30am – 1.30pm

Sunday 15th August, 1.30pm – 8pm

Monday 16th August, 8.30am – 6pm

Woodside Pharmacy, Park Lane Community Centre, Park Lane, Telford, TF7 5QZ

Friday 13th August, 8am-5pm

Saturday 14th August, 9am – 1pm

Steve Ellis, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination programme lead said: “The local Covid-19 vaccination programme has already been really successful with over 670,000 first and second doses given to people living in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

“We are really pleased to be able to open up vaccinations to 16 and 17 year olds and to protect even more people against Covid-19 so that we can get back to doing the things we love as quickly as possible.

“I would encourage anyone who is 16 or 17 to come forward for their vaccination as soon as they can.”

More details on our walk-in clinics for all age groups can be at COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic times (stwics.org.uk).