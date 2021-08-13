Collision involving car and lorry closes Oteley Road in Shrewsbury

A collision involving a car and a lorry closed Oteley Road in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision happened at around 1.40pm with emergency services called to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that no persons were trapped with crews making both vehicles safe.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an Operations officer. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

Traffic in the area is very busy with delays as a result od the road closure.