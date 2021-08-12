Shropshire students collect their GCSE results

Students are collecting their GCSE and vocational and technical qualification results, with many schools across Shropshire seeing improved results.

Collecting their results are Grace Marshall of Lawley, Oscar Humphreys of Hadley and Ben Underwood of Ketley

The grades are based on teacher assessments as formal exams were cancelled for a second year due to COVID-19.

Overall GCSE results are higher at grade 7 and above compared to 2020 (28.5% in 2021 compared with 25.9% in 2020, and 20.7% in 2019) and relatively stable at grade 4 and above compared to 2020 (76.9% in 2021 compared with 75.9% in 2020, and 67.1% in 2019).



Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I would like to pay tribute to the endeavour and determination of all our pupils who could not sit their GCSEs, given another year of disruption to their education.

“I would also like to thank headteachers and their schools and colleges staff for the dedication they have shown throughout the year, and acknowledge the incredible amount of work that schools have undertaken to generate teacher assessed grades for each student in every subject.

“I also acknowledge the excellent support, guidance and direction that other members of our school communities, including parents and carers, have provided for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are a culmination of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have shown throughout their studies. I wish them all well in their future endeavours.

“This is such an important period for young people as they move on from school to continued education at school or college, or as they enter further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton students rewarded for hard work in testing times

The Learning Community Trust said it was once again ‘delighted’ with the GCSE performance of students at all three of its Telford secondary schools.

The Trust runs Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton secondary schools.

Chief executive, Dr Gill Eatough, said: “Our students have worked really hard and performed fantastically well under the most disruptive circumstances.

“We are delighted that they have all received the grades they require to move onto their chosen next step – whether that is college, sixth form, or an apprenticeship.

“All three of our secondary schools in Telford have seen improved results, particularly in English and maths which is a strong focus for us.

“We have also once again seen some really strong results across the sciences too.”

Dr Eatough added: “Our students richly deserve these results. They have had to deal with constant disruptions which have seen them spending many months out of school.

“Throughout all of the challenges, our staff have never lost sight of our primary objective – to provide an outstanding education that prepares our young people to be successful in all they do, both now and in the future.

“The grades are a true a reflection of our students’ performance, backed up by substantial evidence from the results of many mini exams, and ongoing assessments.”

Dr Eatough said the Trust was now working with colleges and other post-16 education providers to ensure students have as smooth and successful a transition as possible.

Shrewsbury Academy students rewarded for their hard work and resilience

Shrewsbury Academy is celebrating the achievements of its students who have been rewarded with strong outcomes following a year of uncertainty and a mix of face to face and remote learning.

Head of School at Shrewsbury Academy, Julie Johnson added: “We have worked hard to ensure any remote learning has been a smooth transition from face to face learning and our students have adapted extremely well.

“I am delighted for them all, they have worked hard and all been fairly rewarded with today’s results. I know our students will go on to great things and I am proud to have supported them on this journey. Since joining The Marches Academy Trust, the school has gone from strength to strength and we continue to strive for success ensuring our students remain at the centre of everything we do.”

The Grove School celebrates great achievements

The Grove School in Market Drayton is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its students with their GCSE results.

Headteacher of The Grove School, Sonia Taylor said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Telford College GCSE results outperform national average

Telford College is celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results, with pass rates and high grades once again running comfortably ahead of the national average.

The overall pass rate of more than 99% for maths and English qualifications is 7.3% above this year’s UK average. There was a 100% pass rate for the college’s adult learners.

And the number of Telford College students achieving high grade passes of 4 or above is nearly 20% higher than the national average.

“Maths and English are the foundations of everyone’s careers, opening up a much wider range of higher level courses and job opportunities,” said principal and chief executive Graham Guest.

“So we are particularly pleased with these excellent results, which reflect the hard work of our students, and the efforts of our staff during what has been another challenging and unorthodox year. We look forward to seeing many of them now progress with us onto A level or vocational courses over the coming years.”

Well deserved results for The Marches School students

Students at The Marches School in Oswestry are celebrating a strong set of well-deserved exam results. The school says the students have shown incredible resilience all year with staff and students working as a team, showing great care for each other over the last two years.

Headteacher of The Marches School, Alison Pearson added: “Our Year 11 students really are a credit to our school and the community. They have worked hard with our specialist teams and today reap the benefit of their determination to succeed. We are pleased to have supported these students over their 5 years at the school and look forward to working with many of them as they join our Sixth Form.”

Sir John Talbot’s School continues to celebrate excellent outcomes

Students at Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch are celebrating with their teachers as they are awarded some superb GCSE results following an exceptionally challenging year.

Head of School for Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form, Tim Stonall added: “Today is a time for celebration, not only for the strong outcomes but to recognise the maturity and determination these students have shown over the past two years.

“We wish our students every success for the future, and I am pleased we have supported them on their journey. We see many of them continuing their study at our Sixth Form which offers a seamless continuation of study. I know our staff will enjoy celebrating with our students.”

Woodlands School celebrates with students

Woodlands School near Wem is celebrating the great achievements within the Marches Academy Trust with a solid set of GCSE results.

Headteacher of Woodlands School, Julia Taylor said: “We are delighted that we can celebrate the achievements of our students today. We have made significant progress with a great team of specialist staff.

“We wish all our students every future success and are pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey as part of Woodlands School. I would like to recognise and thank parents for the strong working partnership we have had; it has been key to so many students achieving their potential. Staff at the school have worked tirelessly for the students and will enjoy celebrating their successes.”

Moreton Hall’s GCSE students to celebrate with a stellar set of results

Moreton Hall’s GCSE students are celebrating a stellar set of results.

Principal George Budd said: “These results deserve to be celebrated without comparison for what they are – the result of immense flexibility, determination and resilience in an unparalleled year. I am hugely proud of all of our families, staff and students who overcame challenges and changes and responded with admirable courage and creativity to ensure that they remained on track. Resultantly, our students were able to achieve the results they deserved.”