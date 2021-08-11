Man jailed for county lines drug dealing in Whitchurch

A 20-year-old man has been given a four year prison sentence for his part in a county lines drugs supply in Whitchurch.

Jordan Hewitt. Photo: West Mercia Police

In a joint operation with Merseyside Police, Jordan Hewitt Wallesey, was arrested by police officers on June 9 2021 and was later charged.

He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 10 August after entering a guilty plea to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of a controlled drug (class B – cannabis/resin).

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife/pointed article in a public place, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Hewitt received the following sentence:

– Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine – 4 years imprisonment

– Concerned in the supply of heroin – 4 years imprisonment (concurrent to above)

– Possession of cannabis – 14 days imprisonment (concurrent to above)

– Possession of a knife – 5 months imprisonment, (concurrent to above)

– Driving whilst disqualified- 6 months imprisonment (concurrent to above)

– Forfeiture and destruction of drugs and phones

– Cash seized to value of £190

– Driving without insurance – no separate penalty, licence endorsed

– Disqualified from driving for 3 years

– Forfeiture and destruction of knife

– Ordered to pay a victim surcharge

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller from West Mercia Police said: “We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime and those who cause the most harm in our communities. This sentence acts as a reminder to those undertaking criminality that we will not tolerate it.

“By working with our local communities we can work together to target county lines drug supplies to help protect people from harm.

“Anyone concerned about drug dealing in their local area can report it online here and we will investigate.”

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.