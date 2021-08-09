14.3 C
Shop assistant punched during robbery at Telford convenience store

By Shropshire Live

A shop assistant was punched during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Telford on Monday morning.

Costcutter on Majestic Way in Aqueduct. Image: Google Street View
At around 11.35am a man went into Costcutter on Majestic Way in Aqueduct and forced his way behind the counter where he punched the shop assistant who suffered minor injuries.

The man then made off with cash from the till on foot. As he made off he was approached by other shop staff before pulling out a knife and threatening them. The man then made his way along an alleyway into Eleanor’s Close.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

DS Jon Taylor, from Telford CID, said: “There was a considerable police presence in the area as we responded to the incident, and I would like to reassure residents that officers will remain in the area, both to offer reassurance and to carry out enquiries into the incident.

“If anyone has any information that can help us identify the suspect we would urge them to get in contact. In particular, any members of the public who may have been in the area between 11.15 and 11.45am this morning and have dash cam footage.

“It’s believed the man was seen outside the store on Majestic Way shortly before the robbery took place.”

Anyone with information should contact DS Jon Taylor on 01952 214735. Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

