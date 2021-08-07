14.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 8, 2021

Man sentenced following stabbing in Church Stretton

By Shropshire Live

A man has been sentenced to prison following a stabbing that took place in Church Stretton in June.

Andrew Leslie. Photo: West Mercia Police
Andrew Thomas Leslie, aged 50 of Cunnery Road, attended Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 2 August.

He pleaded guilty to Section 18 Wounding and was sentenced to five and a half years. 

The offence happened on Sunday 13 June 2021 in a property on Cunnery Road, where Leslie stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim sustained injuries that required surgery.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones Said: “We know this attack had a significant impact on the local community and I hope this sentence offers reassurance that police will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour in our communities.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle street violence involving knives, and work diligently to identify those who are carrying knives as well as those involved in violent crime.”

