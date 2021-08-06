Shrewsbury Town Football Club to host pop-up vaccination centre this Saturday

Football fans and the general public can get vaccinated at Shrewsbury Town Football Club this Saturday 7 August, where a pop-up site will be administering doses of the Pfizer coronavirus jab.

Open from 9.30am to 3.30pm, the site at Montgomery Waters Meadow, the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer to anyone who walks in aged 18 or over.

Harry Burgoyne, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, who had his first jab back in June, said: “People of my age can get vaccinated now and I would encourage them to come forward and get double vaccinated as soon as they can.

“If you are feeling anxious, don’t be, the NHS makes you feel really relaxed and at ease. It’s so easy – just get the double jab done!”

The pop-up at Shrewsbury Town Football is one of a series of pop-ups and walk-in clinics being held around the county aiming to bring vaccines closer to the people living in the area. It makes getting a jab easier and more convenient, with clinicians on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

Steve Ellis, Covid-19 Vaccination Lead for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said:

“This pop-up vaccination site means people have the opportunity to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. We welcome both football fans and members of the community alike. All adults, aged 18 and over, are now eligible so please come forward.

“Everyone is now invited to bring their second dose appointment forward to eight weeks, to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection as soon as possible.

“The Covid vaccines are two-dose vaccines so you must have both doses for maximum benefit and protection to you, your friends, and your family.

“Remember – it’s a game of two halves – you need both doses! We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on Saturday as they receive their life-saving jabs.”

Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Manager, Steve Cotterill, who had Covid-19 himself early this year and understands the serious effects first-hand, has been supporting the vaccination programme said:

“We are delighted to be able to host and support the pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service ahead of our game against Burton Albion.

“It is so important that fans and members of our local community take up the opportunity to be double vaccinated to protect each other, and it’s great to welcome fans back to Montgomery Waters Meadow safely.”

If you are unable to attend any of the walk-in clinics but would still like your vaccination, you can use the national booking system to book an appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119.

Details on the other walk-in clinics available can be found here: COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic times (stwics.org.uk).