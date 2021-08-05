Shropshire Council repairs 700 potholes in a week as work continues to improve county’s roads

Almost 700 potholes and other road defects were repaired in the Shropshire Council area last week as work continues to improve the county’s roads.

A pothole being treated using Texpatch material. Photo: Shropshire Council

The 691 treated mean that more than 8,100 potholes have now been tackled since the start of May 2021, with more being repaired every day.

As part of efforts to improve the county’s roads, crews from Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier are tackling potholes in a variety of ways.

Methods used include jet-patching using the county’s four Roadmaster vehicles, Texpatching in town centres and residential areas; and patching using the new Mulithog road planer.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“These figures are very encouraging and provide evidence of the work we’re carrying out to improve the county’s roads.

“There are still are a lot of potholes and other defects in need of attention, right across the county, but we’re working hard to tackle them and to make the county’s roads safer for all road users, and we’re making really good progress.”

