New pregnancy care service launched at Shropshire’s acute hospitals

A new way for women and their families to keep track of their pregnancy journey is to be rolled-out at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the hospitals, will start using the new electronic system, called BadgerNet, from 9August, in a move that will give birthing women greater control over their pregnancy record and care notes.

BadgerNet is an online portal and app that will replace the traditional, paper-based handheld notes and can be accessed through a PC, a tablet, or a mobile device. The system allows for real time sharing of information between midwives and mums-to-be, makes updating and checking records easier and quicker, and will give women and their support partners the chance to add important personal information and birth preferences.

The service will be introduced from Monday 9August for service users attending their first pregnancy appointments at the hospitals on or after that date. Those who have already begun their pregnancy journey will continue on the current system to ensure continuity with their records.

Dr Mei-See Hon, Clinical Director, Obstetrics and Consultant Obstetrician at SaTH, said:

“It is so important that women have as much control as possible throughout their own pregnancy journeys. This new service will allow them to have more convenient and timely access to key information, and also ensure that their choices on what they want to happen at each stage are clearly captured for all those caring for them to see.

“Women should be assured that their midwife will guide them through their choices and the new app.

“It is also a fantastic tool for our midwives and clinicians, who will be able to share real-time information and have an at-a-glance record of just how women would like their pregnancy care to progress.”

Louise Macleod, Development Co-ordinator at the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) said:

“We welcome the introduction of BadgerNet by SaTH, which we have heard from other Trusts has proved very popular with service users.

“It will be an important tool in ensuring that our women and their families experience more joined-up and consistent care. Their choices and preferences are visible to all the healthcare professionals they deal with, which improves the continuity of the care they receive. It will also improve the quality and consistency of information that families have access to, making it easier for them to find the support they need.

“The MVP will continue to work with SaTH to ensure that the service is delivering what women and birthing people want and need.”

All information input to BadgerNet is held securely and cannot be accessed without the correct login details, in a system very similar to internet banking. This password protection also allows service users to share their records and notes with partners and families, who have the app, as and when they wish.