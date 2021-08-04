National role for leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader at Telford & Wrekin Council has been appointed to a leading role at the Local Government Association (LGA), the national voice of local government.

He is taking on the position of chair of the Resources Board; a cross party board of councillors from across the country, that helps shape the LGA’s priorities in relation to local government finance, strategic finance, welfare reform and workforce issues.

Councillor Davies was elected to Telford & Wrekin Council ten years ago and led the authority’s transformation to become a co-operative council, together with spearheading the clean, green and safe agenda. He was elected leader in 2016 becoming the youngest council leader in England and Wales. Since then he has been instrumental in promoting the borough as a place for business and investment. He launched the Telford Growth Package and Telford Land Deal between the council and Homes England, believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Under his leadership the council’s children’s services has become one of the first councils in the country to move from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘outstanding’. Adult services is recognised as ‘exceptional’. The council has also leads an innovative housing agenda, ensuring there are quality homes in both the private and rental market. In recent weeks the council has won the co-operative council of the year award, as well as being announced as a finalist in the Municipal Journal’s local authority of the year.

Councillor Davies was raised and educated in the borough, studied law at Aberystwyth University and is a qualified solicitor.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “It’s an absolute honour to take on this important role with the LGA and to support local government across England and Wales on what are the massive challenges for the sector.

“I am looking forward to chairing a board of talented cross party elected members, who have a common purpose to lead policy and help shape the priorities that will drive local government forward at this critical time. Regardless of political control, type of council and geography, all councils face critical challenges in respect of finance, workforce and welfare reform.

“This position gives me an opportunity to not only showcase what Telford & Wrekin Council has to offer but also learn from others. Ultimately this will benefit the borough’s residents and businesses who we serve.”