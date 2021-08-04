Groups join campaign to highlight hidden gems along rail network

A Shropshire town is on track to highlight hidden gems along national railway routes.

Wellington station

Wellington has joined the ‘Days Out by Rail’ campaign co-ordinated by the Community Rail Network, a grassroots movement getting local people involved in their railways and stations, with the aim of inspiring day trippers to get on board for eco-friendly outings.

The Friends of Wellington Station and local group Wellington LA21 are joining forces on the eight-week initiative to raise awareness about rail as one of the greenest ways to travel.

They will be showcasing places to visit and things to do in the area and the friends have been hard at work sprucing up the station ready for visitors, using plants purchased by a donation from Wellington Town Council and borough councillor Lee Carter from his ward fund.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Many people don’t realise the scope for seeing Britain’s stunning landscapes, pretty villages and historic sites by rail and making use of our wonderful, often little-known, community rail lines and stations is a great way to do this.

“We are excited to launch our Days Out by Rail campaign with help from community rail partnerships and station volunteers across the country. We hope to inspire more people to explore our beautiful countryside and fascinating heritage through green and scenic journeys by rail, avoiding the stress and pollution of driving and parking.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, which promotes and supports Wellington’s regeneration efforts, said: “Wellington and its surrounding area is a rich outdoor playground, with the Wrekin, Ercall and the Weald Moors to discover by bike or walking.

“And our town is becoming known as a foodie heaven with the new food quarter in Wellington Market and independent shops opening all the time. We hope that many visitors will choose to visit us using our brilliant rail service.”

The Friends of Wellington Station works at a grassroots level to engage and benefit local people and promote rail as a key part of sustainable, healthy travel and to provide an attractive welcome to people arriving in the town by train.

The group are currently working on new signage to enhance visitors’ enjoyment of the area, improving the steps to the bus station and a ‘secret garden’, supported by a grant from West Midlands Railway customer and communities’ investment fund.