Work to start on final homes at Lightmoor Village

Work to build nearly 300 new homes in Telford as part of the final two phases of Lightmoor Village will begin this month.

Lightmoor Village

Jessup Brothers Ltd will be developing the final two phases in partnership with Bournville Village Trust (BVT) and Homes England, which are in a joint venture.

Making a significant contribution towards local housing need, the new high-quality homes will be split into two distinct developments providing homes for sale and affordable rent.

The first phase, The Croppings 2, will be made up of 96 homes for first time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder and families in need of affordable homes to rent.

Jessup has agreed a sale to housing association GreenSquareAccord which will form a housing co-operative for residents at The Croppings 2 in partnership with Bournville Village Trust.

Run by their members, housing co-operatives allow residents to self-manage their homes in a democratic way, helping to create thriving new communities.

The second development, The Woodlands, will feature 202 homes with 50 for affordable rent which will be managed by Bournville Village Trust.

The remaining 152 homes will be available for people to buy and Jessup will be developing a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes to a high specification.

Both developments will allow Jessup to continue to create apprenticeship opportunities, helping local young people get valuable experience in the building trade.

Pete Richmond, Chief Executive of Bournville Village Trust, said: “These final two developments are much more than just a key milestone for Lightmoor, they signal the completion of one of Telford’s most significant housing developments of the last decade.

“Combined they will create hundreds of new homes for affordable rent and sale, helping to build an inclusive and mixed communities which will complement the wider Village.

“We are really pleased to be working with Homes England, Jessup Brothers and GreenSquareAccord to deliver the final part of Lightmoor and to be doing this despite the challenges of Covid.”

Clive Jessup, Chief Executive of Jessup Brothers Ltd, said: “We are delighted to now be progressing this key residential scheme with our partners using our local supply chain.”

Mark Patchitt, Acting Executive Director of Regeneration at GreenSquareAccord, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Bournville Village Trust to provide these much-needed affordable homes in Telford.

“The creation of the housing co-operative will enable residents to take an active role in the management of their new homes and help to embed a sense of community spirit, creating a great place to live.”

Once house-building is complete, Lightmoor Village will feature 1,000 homes. It has been developed through a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England and is also home to a primary school, nursery and retail units.

More than half of the area of the Village is made up of parks and other open spaces.